The social worker who was stabbed by a patient several times in the neck and shoulder at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital Thursday has died from his injuries. The suspect reportedly has a history of violent behavior and has since been arrested.

As the Chronicle reports, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced the 31-year-old social worker died from his injuries Saturday. Per Mission Local, the suspect, Wilfredo Tortolero Arriechi, 35, was arrested and booked Thursday on charges of “assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, and being armed during the commission of a felony,” per a statement by the San Francisco Police Department.

Per Mission Local, an eyewitness said the sheriff’s deputy assigned to protect the doctor who was targeted by the suspect earlier in the day was distracted prior to intervening during the stabbing, but the sheriff’s department clarified the deputy was instructed to shadow the doctor, not the suspect.

“He was onsite to ensure the doctor’s safety, remained on the Ward after an initial search for the subject, and when he heard a commotion in the hallway, immediately responded,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Upon witnessing the assault in progress, he intervened without hesitation, detained the subject, and secured the scene. His quick actions allowed medical staff to begin life-saving measures for the victim without delay.”

Per the SFPD, the department has taken over the case from the sheriff’s department.

“He’s one of the kindest, most compassionate people, a luminous man,” the colleague of the victim told the Chronicle. “He loved everyone, it would of course be he who immediately stepped up to try to help the patient” who allegedly attacked him.

“This tragic event underscores the urgency of our ongoing efforts to strengthen protections for every member of our workforce,” health department officials said in a statement, per the Chronicle. “We are committed to doing everything necessary to ensure that no one fears for their safety while providing care to the people of San Francisco.”

Per the Chronicle, multiple employees reported receiving threats by the suspect during the weeks prior to the incident. Additionally, the paper reports that the sheriff’s deputies assigned to the hospital have been reduced to 28 from 45 in 2022, resulting in repeated safety concerns.

“We demand that city, county, hospital, and UC leadership finally address the rampant understaffing and unjust hiring practices that put workers in danger and hinder both the city and workers’ efforts to address the mental health crisis on our streets,” said UPTE President Dan Russell, per the Chronicle. “We owe our colleague and friend more than grief. We owe them change.”

Per the Chronicle, the hospital and health department have implemented additional safety measures since the stabbing, including added security, reduced access points, and the expedited installation of weapons detection systems.

