Holiday lights in the Castro

Deck the Halls has reopened for the season in a new pop-up space at 2298 Market Street, bringing its wall-to-wall holiday décor to the Castro. The bar leans into playful cocktails — cotton-candy spritzes, matcha-mezcal blends, an espresso martini riff, and a chestnut drink finished over an open flame.

Deck the Halls

Food ranges from pumpkin soup to small bites and sandwiches, with a weekend brunch buffet added for this year. It’s open daily from 4 pm to midnight, with brunch served Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm, and runs through December 28. — Secret San Francisco

Stars over the Sycamore

Astronomy on Tap is a monthly San Francisco event where local astronomers give short talks at local bars. The Sycamore in the Mission recently hosted a full house of attendees learning about planets, galaxies, and cosmic phenomena.

Presentations are casual, with time for questions and conversation, making space science accessible without a lecture hall. The next session will be held at Blackhammer Brewing later this month. — KPIX

Sparkle in the workshop

SCRAP SF is hosting its Jewelry & Joy Pop-Up from December 9–13, showcasing vintage Swarovski crystals and rhinestones from the 1960s. The pop-up highlights pieces that are no longer in production, giving collectors and jewelry lovers a chance to see and buy rare finds.

The workshop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm, and visitors can browse the selection and shop directly on site. — SCRAP

Thread of the city

Anton Belov grew up riding Muni, always curious about who made the artwork on the buses. Now he’s that person, and in a new video he shares his perspective on designing the Patchwork of the City holiday wrap.

Belov talks about tracing landmarks, neighborhoods, and local wildlife into a single design, and how he hopes each rider catches a moment of joy, pride, or connection when they see it. You can watch him walk through the process and his inspiration in the video. — SFMTA

Angels and rebellion

Tahara, Bay Area performer and early queer activist, will share personal stories from the city’s gay liberation era in a conversation with August Bernadicou on December 14. He reflects on the ways art, costume, and fearless identity intertwined on stage and in the streets with groups like the Cockettes and Angels of Light, shaping a movement that still resonates today.

Tahara as Lila Cortez; Angels of Light/Facebook

Known for his vibrant performances and dedication to queer storytelling, Tahara traces the threads of creativity and courage that carried through the 1960s and ’70s. His recollections offer a window into a moment when culture and community collided in unexpected, transformative ways. December 14, Queer Arts Featured, 575 Castro Street. — Bay Area Reporter

Tending the land

Along the Russian River, queer communities have long made their mark on the land, from redwoods to meadows. Shelterwood Collective manages 900 acres through controlled burns and restoration, creating space for both the forest and queer gatherings. Nearby, Solar Punk Farms combines small-scale farming with climate-focused events, from drag shows to natural wine tastings.

These projects continue a history of queer presence in the region while shaping practices for land stewardship and community. Weekend visits and seasonal gatherings welcome those looking for connection and time in the woods. — KQED

River runners

After years of absence, salmon are finding their way back to South Bay streams, leaping up Guadalupe River, Los Gatos Creek, and Penitencia Creek this season. The restoration work by local groups — removing barriers, cleaning creeks, and improving fish passage — seems to be paying off.

On weekend walks, you can spot the fish slipping upstream, especially after fresh rains swell the rivers. The season continues through December, offering a rare glimpse at these survivors in the Bay Area. — Weekend Wanderers Inc.

Hidden residents

Yosemite Wildlife, the new book by Beth Pratt, dives into the park’s animals, from pikas on rocky slopes to peregrine falcons soaring over Yosemite Valley. Paired with Robb Hirsch’s photos, it updates a century-old record and gives a close look at creatures often overshadowed by the scenery.

Pika; Robb Hirsch and Beth Pratt/Facebook

Pratt draws on decades of experience living near the park, showing how wildlife and landscape coexist. She’ll discuss the book Sunday at Corte Madera’s Book Passage. — Marin Independent Journal

