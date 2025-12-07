- California officials are urgently warning residents to avoid eating foraged mushrooms after receiving reports of 21 amatoxin poisonings. One person died, and at least one needed a liver transplant after consuming wild fungi, which are found near oaks and other hardwood trees. [CBS News]
- Former San Leandro Mayor Stephen Cassidy, who was elected mayor in 2010, died Saturday at age 61. He was known for his support of school bond measures and the installation of high-speed fiber across the city’s commercial core. [Chronicle]
- Golden Gate Ferry is adding two high-speed vessels to its fleet, starting with one boat that will take two years to build. The new vessels will greatly expand service as only two of the existing catamarans can serve Tiburon and Sausalito due to their design. [Marin Independent Journal]
- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie took the stage Thursday during Wired’s Big Interview Series at the Midway SF and talked about … his socks. [Wired]
- Meanwhile, the MAGA folks are trolling California Governor Gavin Newsom over how he was sitting during the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit Wednesday, to which his office responded with a preposterously Photoshopped yoga-like pose on social media. [Daily Beast, Buzzfeed]
- In addition to removing Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from the list of free days at US National Parks, President Trump added his birthday, as well as Flag Day. [CBS News]
- Downtown SF’s annual Let's Glow holiday light event kicked off Friday night featuring stunning displays at eight locations. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist