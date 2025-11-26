Some more information has emerged about the Sunday home-invasion robbery in Ingleside that resulted in a homicide, and the suspect has now been charged with murder.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Cassidy Wyatt Allen was charged with murder following the Sunday afternoon killing of a woman inside a home on Granada Avenue in SF's Ingleside District. Allen was arrested not far from the scene, and 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, after police officers were called to perform a welfare check on an individual reportedly sprawled on the sidewalk, and recognized him from a suspect description.

We now learn that the victim was a woman, 38-year-old Jessica Alejandra Sanchez Landaverde. As KRON4 reports, arriving officers found the victim on the floor in a bedroom of the home, "lying on her back at the foot of the bed with her head pointed toward the door."

Details about the victim's injuries have not yet been publicly disclosed by police, but the New York Post reports that she was severely beaten.

We also now know that a tenant in the home had called 911 when she arrived and heard something suspicious happening inside. Per KRON4, the tenant said when approached the door she heard someone inside run up and lock it, and she returned to her vehicle to call police.

It's unclear when or how the suspect fled the scene, but police say they observed a window near the front door that was ajar, with blinds that appeared to have been disturbed.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Allen with murder, with a special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a first-degree burglary, as well as one count of first-degree residential burglary.

Cassidy Wyatt Allen, in a mugshot from the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office

The New York Post reports that Allen has an extensive rap sheet with arrests in multiple California counties for second-degree robbery, battery, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was reportedly enrolled in a diversion program following one of these cases.

Allen was due to be arraigned at 1:30 pm Wednesday, and prosecutors are requesting that he be held without bail pending trial.