When the SFPD responded to reports of a home burglary in SF’s Ingleside neighborhood Sunday, they found an adult victim suffering from undisclosed injuries. The person later died, and police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

As Bay City News reports, officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived at a residence on the 200 block of Granada Avenue, south of Ocean Avenue, per KPIX, around 3 pm Sunday when they discovered the victim was injured. Officers and paramedics began performing CPR and other life-saving efforts.

The victim, who was not the suspect, was then pronounced dead at the scene, per NBC Bay Area. No arrests have been made, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, per KRON4.

Image: Google Street View