Last-minute, unanticipated needs are sure to strike any Thanksgiving Day celebration, so we've listed all of the major SF grocery chains’ Thanksgiving Day hours, for when you absolutely need that forgotten food item or an alcohol restock.

Many of us will brave the grocery store today, the day before Thanksgiving, though many had the foresight to have already gotten that trip out of the way. But whichever of those categories you fall into, you will inevitably have still forgotten an item or five that you’ll wish you had remembered to buy. And there is always the possibility of running out of beer, wine, or spirits.

That's why we’re listing all of the big SF grocery chains’ Thanksgiving Day hours below. We cannot possibly include every corner store in San Francisco, so keep an eye out for those in your neighborhood. But we can confirm that all of these Bi-Rites, BevMos, Safeways, and various other grocers with full beer, wine, and liquor aisles are open on Thanksgiving Day. (Note: The hours listed are only for November 27, 2025.)

Trader Joe’s and Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. But these chain grocers and beverage proprietors will be open for your 11th hour Thanksgiving day runs:

ANDRONICO’S MARKET - 6 am to 6 pm

6 am to 6 pm BI-RITE MARKET - 8 am to 1 pm

8 am to 1 pm BEVMO! - 9 am to 5 pm

9 am to 5 pm LUCKY - 6 am to 6 pm

6 am to 6 pm MOLLIE STONE’S - 7am to 5pm

7am to 5pm SAFEWAY - 6 am to 6 pm

6 am to 6 pm WHOLE FOODS - 7 am to 1 pm

Related: Where To Buy Beer, Wine, and Liquor on Thanksgiving Day in SF [SFist]

Image: Display of Thanksgiving turkeys in a supermarket, Lafayette, California, November 13, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)