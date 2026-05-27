- The sweeping layoffs at Meta that took place last week impacted the Seattle area more than the Bay Area, with double the number of jobs lost there. The company laid off around 8,000 workers globally, including 671 in the Bay Area (252 in San Francisco), and around 1,400 in the Seattle area. [Chronicle]
- A person was shot and injured Tuesday in a parking lot near the Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose, in a possible road-rage incident. [KPIX]
- The victim in a fatal stabbing in Oakland over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Aldon Rochel Mata Cardona, and his family says he was walking home Sunday from watching a soccer match when he was attacked near San Antonio Park, near East 19th Street. [KTVU]
- A new probe by the Associated Press finds that people are dying by suicide in ICE detention at a higher rate than in earlier years, with at least 10 suicides documented since Trump took office. [KPIX]
- With a week left before the primary, gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra was in San Francisco making some campaign stops on Tuesday. [KRON4]
- Linda Perry (of 4 Non Blondes fame) discusses in a new interview how she was signed on to produce Green Day’s American Idiot, calling Billie Joe "a little pussy" after he backed out under pressure from fans. [Chronicle]
- Local skateboarding legend Marc Johnson has died at age 49, but his cause of death has not been shared. [Chronicle]
Photo by Burak Ceviz