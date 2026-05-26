Local:
- The USS Hornet in Alameda, which makes much of its revenue through ticketed events, is at risk of closing after the city significantly reduced its capacity over safety concerns. [SFGate]
- Popular athleisure brand Alo plans to open its first San Francisco location in a 3,485-square-foot space on Union Street in Cow Hollow, which is still pending city approval. [KRON4]
- District 2 candidate Lori Brooke has been capitalizing on the allegations that former mayor London Breed appointed incumbent Supervisor Stephen Sherrill to the Board to curry favor with Mike Bloomberg for a job. [Chronicle]
National:
- The United States Postal Service announced Sunday that it’s reissuing its 2018 Mister Rogers stamp in celebration of the US’s 250th anniversary. The stamp, which beat out 24 other popular reissues by 40,000 votes, sold out within just a few weeks of its first release in 2018. [USA Today]
- Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt says if he’s elected, he’ll send thousands of the city’s homeless residents to Seattle and other cities with more “permissive” policies. [My Northwest]
- One person was killed and nine others are missing after a chemical tank ruptured at a paper mill in Washington State, and multiple others were critically injured. [ABC News]
Video of the Day:
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist