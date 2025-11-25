San Francisco police have made an arrest in a shocking burglary that turned deadly on Sunday afternoon.

As reported earlier, police arrived at a home on the 200 block of Granada Avenue in the Ingleside District around 3 pm Sunday after a report of a burglary. At the scene they found an adult victim who has yet to be identified who was suffering from undisclosed injuries.

Arriving paramedics performed CPR and took other life-saving measures, but the victim was prnounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear whether the victim or a separate witness initially reported the burglary, but police apparently had a suspect description. And sometime between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, police from Taraval Station responded to a call for a well-being check in the area of 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard.

A man, whose condition was not described by police, was found there and appeared to match a description of the suspect linked to the Granada Avenue burglary and homicide.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Cassidy Wyatt Allen of San Francisco, was detained without incident, according to the SFPD, and detectives developed probable cause to place Allen under arrest. He was booked into county jail Monday on suspicion of murder.

No further details about the crime or the deceased victim have yet been released.

This appears to be San Francisco's 25th homicide of the year to date.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

