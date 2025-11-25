Lacy Camden leads a giant tic-tac-toe tower of local drag and nightlife stars in a warped reboot of the game show Hollywood Squares, in Saturday night’s on-stage San Francisco Squares where the cash and prizes all go to charity.

The coming four-day Thanksgiving weekend is not one of the biggest party weekends of the year, but a few scheduled event gems stand out. A drag-queen-drenched version of the old TV game show Hollywood Squares called San Francisco Squares has a one-night engagement at the Great Star Theater this Saturday, November 29, and yes there will be a giant Hollywood Squares game-show-style structure full of local drag and entertainment stars.

“We are building a three-tiered set to approximate the giant three-story square from the original show,” producer Dan Karkoska of Spectrum Theatre tells SFist.

Your “middle square” celebrity is the rare SF drag queen on Rupaul's Drag Race, Season 14 runner-up Lady Camden. It’s all hosted by Sister Roma, and other celebrity square-fillers include Broke-Ass Stuart, “Elvis Herselvis” drag king Leigh Crow, one-time Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn, standup comic Shanti Charan, male go-go dancer JR Topdog, “Cannabis Patient Number One” Wayne Justmann, Compton’s Cafeteria Riot star Shane Zal Diva, and local drag queen Juicy Liu.

“I did San Francisco Political Squares like 10 years ago at Oasis and had so much fun doing it,” Broke-Ass Stuart tells us. “I think I sat between Scott Weiner and Marke B [of 48 Hills]. Should the contestants believe what I say this time around? Definitely maybe.”

That’s because celebrities on Hollywood Squares would often give intentional bullshit answers in hopes of confusing the game show contestants. This will likely continue Saturday at the Great Star.

“I'm so excited to return as the host of San Francisco Squares! I am a huge game show freak, and this is a dream come true,” Sister Roma tells us. “I grew up watching Hollywood Squares. My favorite celebrity was Center Square Paul Lynde. He was snarky, sassy, and delivered a double entendre better than anyone ever has or ever will. At the time, I didn't realize that he was one of the first representations of a gay man on TV.”

Saturday’s show is a charity fundraiser, with charities including Queer Lifespace, The Food Pantry, Berkeley Free Clinic,and United Playaz. Your contestants for the night playing for those charities are KPOO radio host Marilynn Fowler, drag performer JA Valentine, trans writer/performer Olivia Bratko, and Sunset Connect owner Ali Jamalian.

San Francisco Squares is Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 7 pm at the Great Star Theater (636 Jackson Street, at Kearny Street). $35 and up, Tickets here

Image: Spectrum Theatre