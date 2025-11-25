Local:
- The Chronicle has a rundown of the worst times to drive in the Bay Area throughout the coming Thanksgiving week, and obviously Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday are the worst, but there are also some fascinating local insights. Here in the Bay Area, the most congested roadway on Thanksgiving Weekend is typically Highway 101 heading north from SF to Santa Rosa. [Chronicle]
- Mission Local has compiled a list of where hungry and needy people can still get a free Thanksgiving Dinner in SF, with most of these being on Thursday, but one of them a Wednesday brunch. There are the obvious heavy hitters like Glide and Saint Antony’s, but a whole lot more, though one of these is intended for seniors. The list also has information on how to volunteer. [Mission Local]
- East Bay Congressman and now-California Governor candidate Eric Swalwell is going on offense in the mortgage fraud accusations that Trump is throwing at him, filing a lawsuit against the Department of Justice for retaliation and improperly accessing his records. Swalwell insists he’s innocent, and it’s a pretty easy picture for the defense to paint that the Trump administration has been running shoddy, baseless, and politically motivated investigations. [Politico]
National:
- Employees of the federal General Services Administration (GSA) are suing over the Trump administration refusing to rehire them after the shutdown, citing dueling interpretations of language in the spending bill that ended the shutdown. [NYTimes]
- Now the FBI wants to interview the six Democratic Congressmembers who made a video saying that enlisted people don’t have to follow illegal orders, the latest hilarious overreaction considering that no one watched that video until Trump and Hegseth started throwing hissy fits about it. [CNN]
- The flagship downtown New York City Macy’s is gambling on in-store events and promotions to boost holiday sales, with added attractions like arcade basketball, DJs, and a jazzed-up Santa Claus area. [CNN]
Video:
- Sure it’s still just Tuesday night, but is it basically already party time as we head into a four-day weekend? Let’s let Sammy Davis, Jr answer that question in a vintage Suntory whiskey ad from the 1970s.
“Did you guys shoot that whisky ad with Sammy Davis Jr. yet?”— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) November 21, 2025
“Yeah.”
“How did it go?”
“It was the weirdest fucking day of my entire life.”pic.twitter.com/wNheOxNIHS
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist