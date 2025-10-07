It may not surprise you that the SF Board of Supervisors declared an honorary commemoration day with the word “Ass” in the title, but it might surprise you that they declared October 17 as “Broke-Ass Stuart Day.”

You might think of San Francisco dive bar aficionado and local bon vivant Stuart Schuffman, better known as Broke-Ass Stuart, as the man behind a longtime local blog and mostly a publicity stunt artist. But Broke-Ass Stuart has also had travel books published, had bylines in Lonely Planet and Condé Nast Traveler, once had a TV show on IFC, and we have many times learned of high-profile bar closures through Broke-Ass Stuart’s reporting.

And on Tuesday, the SF Board of Supervisors unanimously declared October 17 as “Broke-Ass Stuart Day” in San Francisco.

“Broke-Ass Stuart is a San Francisco cultural icon, a once mayoral candidate, self-proclaimed rabble-rouser, avid world traveler, and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” Supervisor Myrna Melgar said on September 30 when she introduced this resolution. “In an era when publications keep vanishing faster than affordable apartments, Broke-Ass Stuart has stubbornly continued to publish independent local journalism, telling the stories of artists, workers, weirdos, activists, and all the people who make San Francisco wonderful.”

SFist reached Broke-Ass Stuart for his response to this honor.

"Well, they aren't giving me a key to the city because I obviously can't be trusted with it,” he told us Tuesday. “But in all seriousness, it's truly an honor to get this kind of recognition from the city that I love. I mean, where else can someone with a name as ridiculous as 'Broke-Ass Stuart' get a day named after them?"

The official SF Broke-Ass Stuart Day proclamation gives us some background on this man’s evolution into a public figure called Broke-Ass Stuart.

“After showing up in San Francisco with nothing but a notebook, a hangover, and a dream of eating burritos while writing about dive bars,” the resolution says, "he decided to turn being broke into a literary career, starting with photocopied zines that eventually became guidebooks, a TV show, and the award winning BrokeAssStuart.com, one of the last scrappy, independent media outlets still telling San Francisco’s stories.”

This is all of course largely a promotion for Broke-Ass Stuarts’s upcoming book The Worst of Broke-Ass Stuart: 20 Years of Love, Death, & Dive Bars. That book is already out, and will have a book release party at The Kilowatt on Broke-Ass Stuart Day (Friday, October 17), with a conversation and Q&A moderated by Honey Mahogany, plus some circus performers, burlesque, and live music.

So I guess mark your calendars that next Friday is officially Broke-Ass Stuart Day in San Francisco? As the official city proclamation says, “San Francisco has always taken pride in its eccentrics, hustlers, loudmouths, and storytellers and Broke-Ass Stuart has spent his career making sure their voices remain heard, and their contributions remembered; now, therefore, be it resolved, that the Board of Supervisors of the City and County of San Francisco declares October 17, 2025, as Broke-Ass Stuart Day in San Francisco.”



Image via Brendan Mainini