A trio of Latinx drag performers are putting on a show Friday in Oakland in protest of ICE — and the cast includes recently detained performer Hilary Rivers, who spent three months in ICE detention.

Among the many immigrants who have been entrapped and tossed into detention by ICE agents in the Bay Area during the first 10 months of the second Trump administration, when they lawfully showed up for court hearings regarding their asylum or other legal immigration cases was Hilary Rivers. Rivers was born in El Salvador and raised in Guatemala, and as she told 48 Hills last week, she was stalked by threats of violence and actual violence ever since coming out as gay, both in her home country and in Mexico, where she fled first as an adult.

“I survived an assassination attempt and many attacks. I left for Mexico first, hoping to stay there, but violence followed me," Rivers tells 48 Hills. "Eventually, I moved to San Francisco for work. Here, I finally felt accepted for who I am."

But when Rivers decided to show up for a regularly scheduled hearing at immigration court in San Francisco, at 630 Sansome Street, regarding her asylum case, on June 26, she became one of the many who were summarily swept up by ICE agents in Trump's broad and immoral campaign against non-white immigrants.

As she tells 48 Hills, "A few days before my court date, friends warned me not to appear because people were being picked up. But I wanted to do things right. I knew if I didn’t show up, I could get an automatic deportation order. So I went to court with my lawyer.”

She was quickly approached by ICE and carted off to ICE's Golden State Annex detention center in McFarland, California, where she spent most of the last three months.

Thankfully, she was granted asylum after her case was given proper due process, which has not been the case for many immigrants, and she returned to San Francisco in late September.

She now tells 48 Hills that she was subjected to harassment and other indignities while at the detention center, and she describes the inhumane conditions of a holding cell where detainees had to take turns sitting down. "We had to stand for hours because there was no space to sit, no air, and we were freezing," Rivers says.

Though she continues to have physical ailments following her detention, Rivers says that freedom "gives me strength." And as KQED reports, she'll be one of three performers featured Friday at Oakland's White Horse Inn, at a show titled "Caballo Blanco Against ICE," presented by Chillonas and Sabes Que. The event starts at 10 pm, and presale tickets are $10, with $15 tickets at the door.

Other featured performers Xochitl and Tori Tia.

As Rivers tells 48 Hills, "I paid a high price, but nothing is impossible."

Her advice to other immigrants: "Don’t let them break you. Don’t sign things you don’t understand. Know your rights."

Rivers has also launched a GoFundMe to help cover the expenses of getting back on her feet in the Bay Area, and over $6,000 has been raised so far.