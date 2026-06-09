Beloved SF art center SCRAP is nearly doubling in size with the purchase of its own 26,000-square-foot building in the Bayview District not far from its current location, and the transition will take place in phases over the summer.

SCRAP, which stands for “Scroungers Center for Reusable Art Parts,” is preparing to relocate from its longtime Bayview location to a newly purchased 26,000-square-foot building at 141 Industrial Street, just a few blocks away, as KQED reports. SCRAP reportedly purchased the building for $5.3 million after the previous owner went into foreclosure.

The 50-year-old arts nonprofit has operated out of an SFUSD warehouse at 2150 Newcomb Avenue in the Bayview District for years, which the school district now plans to turn into its central kitchen, as Mission Local reported last year.

According to its website, SCRAP must vacate the building by the end of July, and it plans to open its new space to shoppers in mid-August. The nonprofit also recently launched a $7.5 million capital campaign to support the move and upgrades.

The new space on Industrial Street will nearly double SCRAP’s footprint, reportedly enabling it to accept an estimated 100 additional tons of materials annually. The new location will also allow for expanded workshops and dedicated areas for sorting materials and hosting programs, as well as more room for events, classes, and nonprofit tenants.

The current depot on Newcomb Avenue will remain open through the transition, with sales and clearance events planned as SCRAP prepares to vacate the building.

Per KQED, the nonprofit, founded in 1976 by Anne Marie Theilen and Ruth Asawa, processes roughly 1,000 pounds of donated materials daily and has grown significantly in recent years through programs like SCRAP in a Box and its sustainable fashion curriculum for students.

SCRAP recommends signing up for its newsletter to stay up to date on the move.

Related: New Dogpatch Gallery to Open This Spring Honoring Ruth Asawa’s Work and Legacy

Image: SCRAP/Facebook