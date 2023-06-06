Republicans are making a habit of disinviting drag nuns The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from Pride events, but they couldn’t stop Monday’s honoring of Sister Roma at the California State Capitol, where Sister Roma ended up getting a standing ovation.

Some San Francisco controversy hit the California State Capitol, but the cake make-up and feather boa likes of Sister Roma and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence won the day. As the state legislature does every year for the beginning of Pride Month, state Senators and Assemlymembers held a ceremony for their Pride Honorees of the year, which this year included the dearly departed Heklina, Billie Jean King, and SF’s own “most photographed nun in the world” Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

But in a dust-up that recalls last month’s L.A. Dodgers Pride Night fiasco, statehouse Republicans demanded that Sister Roma be disinvited from the Capitol. One Sacramento assemblymember, echoing Sen. Marco Rubio and Catholic activists, put out a statement complaining that the Sisters are “an anti-Catholic hate group” whose “vulgar mockery of our Christian faith is extremely insulting and disrespectful.”

I continue to stand with the @SFSisters, who do incredibly impactful work for the the #LGBTQ+ community. I look forward to welcoming @SisterRoma to the Capitol as one of the @CALGBT Caucus #PrideMonth honorees. pic.twitter.com/DeunKcKfmj — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) June 2, 2023



But Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, who happens to be the first openly gay woman to hold that position, insisted that Roma appear and accept the commendation. And on Monday afternoon, Sister Roma not only showed up, she received a standing ovation.

After Republicans criticized Sister Roma’s invitation to participate at the Capitol’s pride ceremonies, she gets a standing ovation and loudest applause on the Assembly floor. pic.twitter.com/HUTyAwB117 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 5, 2023



Sister Roma’s honorary declaration says, “For more than three decades, Sister Roma has been one of the most outspoken and globally recognized members of San Francisco's Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. From fighting on the front lines in the war against HIV/AIDS to creating the Sisters' Stop The Violence campaign, to taking on social media giant Facebook as the creator of the #MyNamels movement Roma has dedicated more than half her life to community service, activism and fundraising. As an event producer and tireless volunteer, Roma has helped raise well over $1 million dollars for countless charities and LGBTQ organizations.”

For #PrideMonth, @SisterRoma, a member of @SFSisters, was one of several honorees recognized on the Assembly Floor for their philanthropic work in our community. We must stand united for inclusiveness & equality. #StopTheHateNow pic.twitter.com/LdoZtod4hC — Phil Ting (@PhilTing) June 6, 2023



Sacramento's KCRA reported Monday that something called the California Family Council was planning to protest Sister Roma, and the Chronicle's Dustin Gardener reported from the ground that “A few hundred people showed up to protest the #PrideMonth event inside the Capitol.” Several Republican lawmakers reportedly walked off the floor of the Capital.

The prayer vigil outside ends as a group of nuns, priests, monks and ordained pastors lead the crowd in reciting the "Lord's Prayer." A few hundred people showed up to protest the #PrideMonth event inside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/vWsXLNANMF — Dustin Gardiner (@dustingardiner) June 5, 2023



But as she tends to, Roma handled this with grace, dignity, and wise words.

“We literally minister to our community. We spread joy, we feed the hungry, we provide supplies and care to the unhoused community, we minister to the sick, we support the youth,” Sister Roma told the L.A. Times. “My existence is not an attack on your faith. The problem is some people use their faith as an attack on my existence.”

