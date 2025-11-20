Mammoth Mountain opened its ski resort today, and Mount Rose opens Friday, but a slew of Tahoe ski resorts have pushed back their openings indefinitely because there’s just not enough snow at the moment.

As of today, it is officially ski season somewhere in California. We have our first reported ski resort opening of the 2025-26 skiing and snowboarding season, and while that is cause for celebration for fresh powder fans statewide, the down side is that a number of Northern California's favorite resorts are delaying their openings indefinitely because the autumn was so warm and they just don’t have enough snow.

First, the good news. The Mammoth Lakes ski resort Mammoth Mountain opened Thursday, and they’ve been at it since this morning as seen above. Of course, Mammoth Mountain is at a uniquely high altitude, and they’ve been able to open early and operate well into the summer in many years. The flip side, of course, is that Mammoth Mountain is much further away from SF than the Tahoe-area ski resorts, and is a 350-mile drive from here that take you nearly eight hours to get there.

Closer to home, Reno’s Mount Rose ski resort will officially become the Lake Tahoe area's first resort to open when they open for business tomorrow morning, Friday, November 21, at 9 am.

But the other Tahoe ski resorts are not as lucky. The Chronicle reports that both Heavenly and Northstar have delayed their openings, and are not even giving timelines right now on when they may open. These openings are delayed by recent warm temperatures and relatively low snowfall.

“We still need a little more time to get you skiing and riding, but our teams and snowmakers are working around the clock to officially get this party started soon - just not on time this Friday,” Heavenly’s official Instagram account said in a Wednesday post.

Same goes for Boreal Mountain, which had intended to open today, but that ain’t happening. “We’re pushing back Opening Day due to warm temps and limited snowfall,” the resort says on its website. “Our snowmaking team is working around the clock when conditions allow. A new Opening Day is TBD — but we’re close!”

Let’s take a look at the current scheduled opening dates are for all of the top NorCal and Tahoe ski resorts. Though realize these dates can be subject to change (and the resort can shut down on you if there’s a blizzard):

Image: Cody Mathison, Mammoth Mountain