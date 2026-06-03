Ahead of her three shows at Oakaland Arena this weekend and next week, pop singer Ariana Grande and her team have opened a pop-up merch shop in Union Square, which will be open for the next week.

The Ariana Grande merch shop, in support of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, opens Thursday, June 4, at 10 am at 71 Powell Street, and will remain open until June 10, the day of her final show at Oakland Areana. She plays there Saturday, June 6, Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10.

This is a thing that Ariana Grande tours have, with off-site merch shops in all her touring cities. There is an online tour hub that's now live, and Grande's website shows what a large retail operation this is, with merchandizing galore and evidence of all the merch from past tours that is now sold out.

There is tour merch, including tees, hoodies, and accessories, for the Eternal Sunshine Tour, as well as merch for her upcoming eighth studio album Petal, which will be released while she's on tour, on July 31, along with merch from previous albums and tours.

As the Chronicle notes, this is Grande's first tour in six years, and she's primarily been occupied the last three years with the production and promotion of the two Wicked films, which she starred in alongside Cynthia Erivo.

The show on Saturday in Oakland is actually the first in the Eternal Sunshine Tour, so there may be kinks still getting worked out. The tour includes 41 shows in 10 cities. After Oakland, Grande heads to LA for two shows, June 13 and 14, at the Crypto.com Arena, and three more shows at Kia Forum in Inglewood, June 17, 19, and 20. From there she heads to Austin, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and London, where the tour will conclude on September 1 after 10 shows there.