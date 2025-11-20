Local:
- A wild twist in the Trump Justice Department's obviously politically motivated mortgage fraud investigations into California congressional Democrats, as now the Justice Department is investigating whether unauthorized impersonators have been working on the case? The now-possibly tainted cases here are the cases against our own Senator Adam Schiff and NY Attorney General Letitia James, and now the feds are also investigating themselves on whether evidence was improperly shared. [CNN]
- The San Francisco Zoo is getting rid of their three remaining chimpanzees, and “pausing” their chimpanzee program. No more chimps at the zoo for “a few years” according to zoo officials! After a number of recent chimpanzee deaths at the zoo, the zoo will give up its three remaining chimps Twiggy, Gombus, and Michael to other zoos. [KRON4]
- Kristen Stewart and Benicio Del Toro will be in SF to get SFFILM awards honors in a ceremony on Monday, December 8. It’s an awards night with no film screening, but as an added bonus, famed actor and sometimes-Bay Area resident Delroy Lindo will also present an award to his Sinners co-star Wunmi Mosaku. [Chronicle]
National:
- After six Democratic military veteran members of congress released a video saying, “Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders,” Trump went full freakazoid and posted that what they did was "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" [BBC]
- RFK Jr’s CDC reworded it web page to make it sound like vaccines can cause autism, and anyone who actually knows anything about vaccines or autism is outraged. [SFGate]
- This is cool! The New York Times has a weather forecast for the entire country for this whole week leading up to Thanksgiving, which is easy to navigate depending on where you may be traveling to. [NYTimes]
Video:
- Here's a visually neat one from the “coyotes wandering San Francisco” genre. This feral canine takes such a winding path it might earn the nickname “Wind E Coyote,” not only trekking down the crooked Lombard Street, but zigzagging across the brick street as it does so. Also, nice soundtrack.
Image: SF Zoo