The eighth annual installment of SF's most laidback music festival features over 100 live acts performing at 18 unique "front porch" venues spread across the Mission District on Saturday.

You don't have to worry about sluggish ticket sales (aka "blue dot fever") when your music festival is free and takes place in your neighbors' backyards. First held in upstate New York back in 2007, the popularity of Porchfest has since spread to numerous cities, girded by a core desire to provide free concerts performed by local talent on makeshift stages.

The San Francisco chapter will celebrate its eighth annual installment on Saturday, May 30, from 12 noon to 6 pm with 103 acts ready to jam out in the Mission District. Locations for Porchfest range from real brick-and-mortar establishments — including vegan restaurant Shuggie's (3349 23rd St.) and burrito joint Senor Sisig (990 Valencia St.) — to various residential homes willing to a crowd out front. To help you navigate from set to set, festival organizers have provided a map listing all 18 confirmed venues. Conveniently, the action is largely centered around a six to eight block section of the Valencia Corridor for easy roaming.

Aside from a brief hiatus and a few missed years as a result of COVID restrictions, SF Porchfest has been going strong since it first debuted in 2015. Thanks to strong community support and robust attendance, organizers were able to expand this year's offerings from 74 acts in 2025 to 103 for 2026. If you can't wait until tomorrow to rock out, there's a kickoff party-slash-fundraiser for Porchfest tonight at Hotel Utah (500 Fourth St.) from 7 to 11 pm. Catch the SF Porchfest House Band, Maurice Tani, and many more before the main event starts strumming on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact Porchfest organizers. While no slots remain for acts interested in performing, be sure to support the local artists who will be playing by bringing cash and tipping generously.

Related: SF Porchfest Returns Saturday to Rock Out the Mission District with Lo-Fi Magic

Image: SF Porchfest via Facebook