Pow! The powder of Mount Rose ski resort officially opened to skiers for the season Friday, and a flurry of other ski resorts have announced their prospective opening dates for the weeks to come.

There were some August snowfalls at high elevations in the Sierras this year, which made one wonder if the ski season would be starting earlier than normal for winter 2024-25 . It’s not, really. Last year, Tahoe’s highest-elevation resort Mount Rose was the first ski resort in the region to open on the second weekend of November. Well, here it is the second weekend of November 2024, and sure enough, the Chronicle reports that Mount Rose was scheduled to open today.

That report was published Monday, but from the Facebook post above we can see that Mount Rose did indeed open on Friday. They’ll be open Saturday and Sunday too, both days from 9 am - 4 pm.

Some of that Mount Rose snow may be man-made, but there is a winter weather advisory in effect for the Tahoe area until 5 pm Saturday, and the National Weather service is predicting “Snow likely” for Friday night.

Mount Rose seems likely to have the Tahoe ski scene to itself for the next two weekends, but KTVU lists the current scheduled opening dates for other Tahoe resorts. Though you’re advised to keep an eye on these resorts’ websites, and these dates could move back — or up — depending on the weather.

Boreal: Friday, November 22

Heavenly: Friday, November 22

Northstar: Friday, November 22

Palisades Tahoe: Wednesday, November 27

Diamond Peak: Thursday, December 5

Though you’ll notice this list does not include North Tahoe’s Homewood, as Homewood will not operate this season, and may not ever be open to the public again.

Image: Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe via Facebook