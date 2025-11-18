- The House is expected to overwhelmingly vote in favor of a bill this afternoon to release the full Epstein files, with both Mike Johnson and President Trump having to explain why they've reversed on the issue, but there are questions. Tellingly, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed concern that the Justice Department will keep the files tied up with their investigation, announced last week by Trump, into Democrats with ties to Epstein. [New York Times]
- There were some apologies from the US Navy Monday night at a tense community meeting in Hunters Point over the disclosure of tests that detected high levels of airborne plutonium around the shipyard. The Navy acknowledged that it "mishandled" the situation, after delaying 11 months before alerting regulators. [KTVU]
- Web infrastructure company Cloudflare experienced an outage early Tuesday that consequently led to outages on X, ChatGPT and other sites. The outage was reportedly caused by an unusual spike in traffic, but they're not saying it was a malicious attack. [Reuters]
- The day before he was fatally shot last week, Laney College athletic director John Beam was voicing complaints about campus security after a break-in at the athletic department's field house. [ABC 7]
- Audio from police dispatch confirms both that Waymo technicians contacted the SFPD about a Saturday night shooting in the Mission that may have been caught on its cameras, and suggests that one of the cars involved in the crime collided with a Waymo vehicle. [NBC Bay Area]
- There were a couple of small overnight earthquakes centered in San Ramon, with the largest being a 3.0M. [KRON4]
- Berkeley police posted a notice of a public nuisance on the UC fraternity house where a near drowning occurred Friday night in a swimming pool. [KTVU]
Top image: Photo by Jeremy Borkat/Getty Images