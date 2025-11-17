Local:
- The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner sought the public's help in identifying a man who was found deceased in front of 131 10th Street. The man, described as around 30 years old, with red hair and distinctive facial freckles, was identified Monday with the help of media attention on the case, but his identity has not been released. [KRON4]
- A pair of historic earthquake refugee shacks in Noe Valley, at 369 Valley Street, which had been converted into a single cottage, were apparently demolished illegally by a developer who has been battling with preservationists and the neighborhood for years, and the city has now opened an enforcement case that may force the owner to reassamble the shacks as best as possible. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of an infant, who was brought to the CPMC hospital on Van Ness with serious injuries on September 12, and just succumbed to those injuries at the hospital on November 3. [KRON4]
National:
- Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson resigned today after six months on the job. Richardson said in a statement that he stepped up and took on the job, following the May firing of Cameron Hamilton, to oversee the agency through hurricane season, which has now largely passed. [ABC News]
- The Trump administration is suing California over its law requiring federal agents not to wear masks while conducting operations here. [Associated Press]
- A judge in Virginia has ruled that the Justice Department may have committed "misconduct" in the prosecution againts James Comey. [New York Times]
Video:
- In honor of the fact that Cher has just been announced as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for December 20 — her first appearance as a musical guest since 1987 — here she is performing "If I Could Turn Back Time" earlier this year at the SNL 50 concert.
Photo via savetheshack.net