A shooting on 16th Street in SF's Mission District Saturday night/early Sunday left one person dead and another critically wounded, and the crime may have been caught on camera by a passing Waymo.

The double shooting happened near the intersection of 16th and Valencia streets around 12:25 am Sunday, at a time when the Mission District was still crowded with Saturday night revelers going to local bars. A witness to the aftermath who was inside Panchita’s pupuseria (3091 16th Street) at the time tells the Chronicle that he didn't even hear the gunshots, perhaps because it was loud inside the restaurant, but someone came to the door and warned people inside that shots had just been fired.

Outside, the witness said he saw two people lying in the street about 20 yards from the restaurant entrance, with at least two Waymos and some police vehicles stopped in the street.

A neighbor who lives near the scene, Joshua MacDonald, told KPIX that he heard five or six gunshots and that they echoed through his building.

"Officers were advised that two subjects were on the ground following an altercation," the SFPD said in a statement. "Officers arrived on scene and located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds."

Both victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one of the victims was soon pronounced dead.

The victims names have not yet been released.

A 23-year-old man was quickly arrested in connection with the shooting, and he was located in Visitacion Valley. As Mission Local reports, Larry Hudgson Jr. was booked into county jail just after 9 am Sunday.

The SF Standard subsequently reported that a Waymo on 16th Street may have captured footage of the shooting taking place, but this has not been confirmed. Also, a dispatcher reportedly said that a Waymo vehicle had been struck by a stray bullet.

The owner of a nearby business, Aijaz Ghani of Lahore Karahi & Pizza, which has been on the street for 25 years, tells KPIX that he's worried about the increase in crime in the area and he's worried it will impact business.

"We need more police presence on the 16th and Mission area and the Valencia [and 16th] area, because a lot of bars and a lot of young people coming here," Ghani tells KPIX.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This was San Francisco's 24th homicide of the year to date. The city remains on track to see its lowest homicide count since 1954, even if several more occur before the end of the year.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images