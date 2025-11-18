A three-car crash at Broderick and Lombard streets Tuesday morning left a pickup truck partially lodged in the side of the La Luna motel and two people hospitalized.

The crash happened around 6:20 am Tuesday, with the SF Fire Department posting from the scene at 7:31 am. The department reported that a "high speed motor vehicle accident" had occurred, and images from the scene show two of the vehicles ended up facing downhill on Broderick Street toward Lombard.

Photo via SFFD

A gray pickup truck collided violently with a black crossover SUV and a black BMW sedan, and all three vehicles were left mangled on the corner of Broderick, up against the side of the La Luna Inn.

The SFFD appeared to have put a large jack beneath the suspended pickup as they cleaned up the scene.

Two people were reportedly injured in the crash: the driver of the pickup, and a person inside the motel.

High speed motor vehicle accident



This incident is located at Broderick St and Lombard St. 3 vehicles involved and 2 patients transported to the hospital. Broderick St. is closed between Lombard and Greenwich St. SFFD & SFPD units will be on scene for the next hour, please acoid… pic.twitter.com/m9M1UPhmj5 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 18, 2025



As KTVU reports via the SFFD, the pickup truck was traveling at around 70 miles per hour off the Golden Gate Bridge and into the city, and it collided at high speed with two parked cars as it rounded the corner on Lombard. The truck then tailspinned into the building.

The wife of the pickup driver told the station that her husband was doing okay after the crash.

Neighbors tell KTVU that this is the third time in the last few years that a vehicle has crashed into a building in the area.