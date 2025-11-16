A student at University of California Berkeley is in critical condition after drowning at an off-campus fraternity house around 11:30 pm Friday night. A preliminary report says the incident took place in the fraternity’s swimming pool, which is still unconfirmed.

As the Chronicle reports, the Berkeley Police Department announced the 19-year-old student was taken to the hospital after they were revived from a drowning at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house on 2422 Prospect Street. The person was reportedly in critical condition as of Saturday. Per the Chronicle, the media is waiting for additional details from the police department.

Per KPIX, the Berkeley Fire Department performed CPR before taking the student to the hospital. The Berkeley Scanner, which pulled information from the police radio at the time, reports that the victim drowned in the fraternity’s pool and was taken to Highland Hospital. The Daily Cal also writes that the student was found unresponsive near the pool.

As the Scanner notes, the pool is a big selling point for the fraternity, as evidenced on its Instagram account.



The investigation is ongoing, and student counseling is available through University Health Services.

“Our thoughts are with the student, their family, loved ones and friends during this time,” said Adam Ratcliff, a spokesperson for UC Berkeley Student Affairs. “We are following our protocols to offer support to the student and their family. The safety and wellbeing of our students remain our top priority.”

"Alpha Delta Phi is aware of an incident at the University of California-Berkeley and is fully cooperating with the local authorities; our priority is the safety and well-being of all members and guests,” the Alpha Delta Phi’s national leadership told KPIX. “As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.”

Image: Julian K/Google Reviews