In what feels like the umpteenth closing of a Bissap Baobab restaurant and nightclub location, owner Marco Senghor says he’s leaving his 18th and Mission Street spot, but promises to reopen a new location elsewhere.

It is easy to lose track of how many times different locations of the Senegalese live music nightclub and restaurant Bissap Baobab have closed over the last decade or so. There was at one point two Bissap Baobabs; one at 19th and Mission Streets, and Little Baobab at 19th and Capp. Longtime Bissap Baobab and Little Baobab proprietor Marco Senghor was nearly driven out of the country in a Trump 1.0-era immigration crackdown, and the year-long legal saga essentially cost him both businesses. (And an Oakland outpost.) Yet Senghor would eventually reopen Bissap Baobab at the former Lupulandia Brewery space, albeit to years of noise complaints from condo neighbors and the neighbors openly battling his liquor licenses.

But maybe that new location they called “Big Baobab” was too big. Mission Local reports that Bissap Baobab has announced its closing again, though Senghor is insisting he will find another new home for the business.



“After 28 unforgettable years filled with rhythm, laughter, dancing, and Mission District magic, Bissap Baobab is entering a new chapter,” the club announced in a Monday Instagram post. “Our last official night at this location will be Sunday, December 28th. and we hope you’ll join us in celebrating these final Baobab days. From now until then, we will keep the party going with all the amazing events we have scheduled on our calendar.”

The official farewell party is scheduled for Saturday, December 20 at Bissap Baobab (2243 Mission Street).

“Sustaining such a large space has become too difficult in these times,” the Instagram post continues. “Let us be clear: Baobab is NOT done. We are actively looking for a new home. The Baobab bends, but it never breaks.”

While they search for a space, the Chronicle reports that Bissap Baobab will hold weekly Bissap Boabab meetups at Muddy Waters on Valencia Street, a venue that Seghor is in negotiations to buy outright. These “Baobab Flying Nights” every Saturday will apparently be RSVP-only events with a 49-person capacity. With tickets at $35 per person, and that includes a meal of Ceebu Jen (jollof rice), pastels, and a Bissap or ginger beverage.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist