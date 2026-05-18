Local:
- According to Oakland police, good Samaritans helped to detain the 17-year-old suspect who plowed a car into a group of people in East Oakland Saturday night, killing three and injuring five others. The boy reportedly tried to flee the scene but bystanders detained him until police arrived. [KRON4]
- Crime is certainly down on BART, with ridership still about half what it was pre-pandemic, and it's down so much that people feel comfortable using their laptops on the trains these days, which would have been unheard of seven years ago, or even two years ago. [Chronicle]
- The Sandy Fire, now burning in Ventura County north of LA, has grown to 836 acres, and evacuation orders in the Simi Valley have expanded. [ABC Los Angeles]
National:
- The Trump Justice Department announced a new $1.776 billion (get it?) fund that allies and friends of the present can make claims and collect from if they feel they were unjustly targeted by the previous administration. The fund's creation comes just as Trump dropped his own $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leaking of his 2019 tax returns (which weren't leaked by the IRS, but by this guy). [CNN]
- Three people were killed in a shooting outside a mosque in San Diego on Monday, and the suspects, a teenage boy and his teen companion, were found dead afterwards in a nearby vehicle. A mother reportedly warned San Diego police two hours before the shooting that her son, who was suicidal, had taken guns from her house and taken her car. [New York Times]
- The Colorado Supreme Court has ordered a children's hospital in the state to resume providing puberty-blocking drugs and other gender-affirming treatment to trans kids, after the Trump administration's threats against institutions who provide this care. [New York Times]
- Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman, who was at the center of the OJ Simpson trial, has died at age 74. [KTVU]
Video:
- Joseph Shaw, the longest-serving bartender at The Buena Vista in San Francisco, celebrated 50 years working at the bar on Friday, as KTVU reports, pouring a ceremonial 50 Irish coffees in a long row for friends and longtime customers. Shaw started working at the Buena Vista in 1976 as a barback, and then worked his way up to bartending, and he says the place keeps him "happy."
Top image: Photo courtesy of The Buena Vista