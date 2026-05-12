The all-important food and beverage lineup for Outside Lands 2026 has been released, and among the new offerings this year are some dishes from historic San Francisco restaurants who have never been part of the festival before.

The usually terrific lineup of foods available for festival-goers at Outside Lands will include some returning favorites this year, as well as a continued focus on global cuisine, and booths from three iconic and historic San Francisco restaurants: Original Joe's, Perry's, and Balboa Cafe.

Original Joe's will be serving up spicy rigatoni and prime rib dip sandwiches, while Balboa will be serving Caesar salad wraps, chicken paillard tenders, and espressotinis on tap.

Also new this year will be a couple of collab booths featuring first-time partnerships between SF businesses, like Wise Sons x Outta Sight Pizza, which will be serving hot pastrami dip sandwiches, pizza bagels with burrata, and cacio e pepe French fries.

There will also be an Arab-Singaporean-Italian mashup via Reem’s x Lion Dance Cafe, which will together be serving vegan fried eggplant and potato flatbread wraps w/ sambal.

Sandy's gorgeous muffuletta sandwiches will be back. Photo via Instagram

New Ferry Building star Arquet, which had a presence at last year's fest before they had even opened, will be back with lobster rolls with brown butter and chives, as well as BBQ West Coast oysters with garlic butter. And Arquet's sister bakery Parachute will be new at the festival this year, so festival-goers can expect to see people taking a lot of selfies with its photogenic vanilla and passionfruit croissant cubes.

You can expect returning favorites including Sandy’s muffulettas, Smish Smash smashburgers, and Sorrel's fried chicken sandwiches.

Global offerings this year will include newcomer Meski — the restaurant co-owned by Draymond Green and chef Nelson German — bringing its mashup of Ethiopian and Afro-Latin flavors by way of Dominican braised chicken sambusas and Ethiopian sampler platters. And West African food truck Jollof Kitchen will be on site serving up Nigerian dishes, like grilled chicken with jollof rice.

For folks in VIP, standout new Michelin contender Restaurant Naides, which specializes in elevated takes on Filipino street food, will be serving BBQ pork and garlic rice bowls. And Indian spot Copra will be serving chicken Kari and Mysore masala dosas, as well as butter chicken basmati rice bowls.

The lineup this year was curated by Bay Area resident Tanya Kollar, who has been the lead food curator and food vendor program coordinator for Outside Lands for almost a decade — and has worked on the food end of the festival since 2010.

Kollar said in a statement, "Taste of the Bay Area at Outside Lands honors San Francisco’s culinary legacy through iconic long-standing restaurants while embracing the region’s evolving diversity with new global cuisines and one-of-a-kind festival dishes. Together, these newcomers capture both the history and the future of the Bay Area’s dynamic food scene."

Three-day general admission tickets to the festival are sold out, as are three-day GA+, three-day VIP tickets, and single-day VIP tickets, but you can join a waitlist and some late ticket releases may be occurring.

Single-day GA tickets ($269) for Friday and Sunday are still on sale, while single-day tickets for Saturday are sold out.