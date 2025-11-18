Zoox, whose funny-looking, steering-wheel-free, four-seater robocars have been roving about San Francisco for a while now, is now launching its first program to give rides to the general public.

We're going to start seeing more than just those white Waymos zipping around city streets in SF, as competitor Zoox takes the next step toward its expansion into becoming a general-consumer taxi service. Zoox announced the Zoox Explorer program for early-adopter riders on Tuesday, and all you need to do to be eligible is to download the Zoox app and sign up for the service with your email and phone number.

For the moment, the app only shows service available in Las Vegas, and San Francisco says "coming soon."

Photo courtesy of Zoox

Riders will be let off the waitlist pending review of a few criteria, including their location and usage habits, and pending availability of more Zoox vehicles. (After signing up in the app, you'll be sent a survey that asks a few questions about how and when you use ride-hail services.)

"Zoox has been testing our autonomous technology in San Francisco since 2017,” says CEO Aicha Evans, in a statement. "It's our home. A city of innovation and progress, with an amazing mobility ecosystem that we feel Zoox can really complement. We have seen incredible interest in Zoox in this market and are excited about this first step to bring our purpose-built robotaxi experience to more people."

Those "purpose-built" robotaxis offer a fairly different experience than a Waymo or any normal vehicle on the road that was built with a driver's seat and controls, and all forward-facing seats. The cars, which have seats for four adults facing each other two by two, were built without the need for pedals, mirrors, or a steering wheel, because they are fully autonomous — testing has occurred with an operator inside who had to use other types of controls to stop and steer.

Photo courtesy of Zoox

Zoox launched its Explorer program in Las Vegas, and began offering rides to the public there on the Strip in September, and they say they'll be adding more cities i the "coming months."

Zoox began its SF testing in earnest almost exactly one year ago, beginning just in the SoMa neighborhood. And we learned in July that the company had just opened a new production facility for its purpose-built robotaxis in Hayward, with the capability of building 10,000 vehicles per year.

Zoox's announcement about its public rides rolling out comes just three weeks after Uber announced it was getting back into the robotaxi game, almost a decade after former CEO Travis Kalanick kind of screwed the pooch on an early launch by trying to make an end-run around the DMV.

