Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife Kim Guilfoyle was unexpectedly complimentary towards Gavin in her first TV interview as the sitting US ambassador to Greece, but she oddly had nothing nice to say about her more recent fiancé Donald Trump Jr.

Former Gavin Newsom spouse and current plastic surgery disaster Kimberly Guilfoyle was recently named the Trump administration’s US ambassador to Greece. Guilfoyle had gone full Trumper after she and Newsom divorced, becoming a Fox News personality (until the sexual misconduct allegations), and then Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé. Though Don Jr would dump Guilfoyle for someone younger and blonder shortly before the 2024 election, and the tabloids speculated (not unfairly) that Guilfoyle's ambassadorship was a reward for keeping her mouth shut about the younger Trump having an affair while the two were engaged.

Now all set in Greece as their US Ambassador, Kim Guilfoyle gave her first Greek TV interview on the job which aired Thursday night on the network ANT1. And the Bay Area News Group reports that in that interview, Guilfoyle was surprisingly complimentary toward Newsom, saying she has “a very good relationship with Governor Gavin Newsom.”

She also said lovely things about her post-Gavin husband Eric Villency, a marriage this blog was perhaps a little obsessed with back about 2006 or so.

"I have a wonderful relationship with Eric Villency, the father of my son Ronan,” Guilfoyle added. “It’s a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship. What people need to understand about me is that I don’t give up. I will stay with you, I will be loyal. I will always be here — you can count on me. And I am proud of that.”

Ummm, about that loyalty. Despite heaping praise on her two ex-husbands, Guilfoyle made absolutely no mention of Donald Trump Jr in that interview. This feels like a conscious choice in the vein of “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.” And if Guilfoyle continues to avoid dishing dirt on the Trump family, she may end up getting that Trump administration private jet treatment that so many of Trump’s cabinet members enjoy.

Related: Gavin Newsom’s Ex-Wife and Don Jr.'s Ex-Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Now the US Ambassador to Greece [SFist]

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Trump's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece, speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump recognized Greek members of his staff and cabinet and thanked "Greeks For Trump" while recognizing Greek Independence Day. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)