Jack's is making a comeback as a semi-private event space, Quik Dog debuts at Mission Rock, and Goose & Gander calls it quits, all in This Week In Food.

The Chronicle brings word that the former Jack's, and more recently Jeanty at Jack's (615 Sacramento Street), is coming alive again, but the public won't have access to it. Lord Stanley/Wolfsbane chef Rupert Blease and chef and business partner Tommy Halvorson have partnered with Skylight, the national venue development firm that worked on the Ferry Building as well as NY's High Line, to reopen Jack's as a private "civic salon" beginning November 18. This may or may not be "the most storied resturant space" in the city, as the Chronicle has it, but it is old, dating back to 1864. And for the near future, it will be more of a clubhouse for local entrepreneurs, or something — the details about the project and its other partners remain under wraps. A semi-public "power lunch" service may be available down the line.

We mentioned yesterday that there's a new, 20-seat sake tasting bar situated in the plaza just outside Michael Mina's PABU, and it's called Pabu-Chan. It's only open weekdays until 6 pm right now, and it is doubling as a private event venue.

Quik Dog, the new standalone burger, hot dog, and chicken sandwich spot from the Trick Dog team, has opened at the Mission Rock development — at 1023 Third Street, right at the foot of the Third Street Bridge and the entry to China Basin Park. The new location is the first food-focused outpost from Trick Dog, which is known for its cocktails but has always served good-quality bar food as well — and Quik Dog was born during the pandemic, when they started doing more takeout. The menu includes the signature burger dog on a hot dog bun, as well as a double smashburger, hot dog, fried chicken sandwich, Beyond beef burger, as well as a separate veggie burger and veggie dog, Baja-style fish tacos, and a new grilled cheese and tomato soup you see in the photo above.

In other sandwich world news, Tablehopper brings us word of Jerry's Roast Pork, a new East Coast-style hoagie shop at Two Embarcadero Center has opened for weekday lunch indulgences. The menu features a South Philly-style roast pork hoagie, on a semolina and sesame bun, topped with garlic broccoli rabe. He's also serving Roman-style pan pizza with seasonal farmers' market toppings, and croissants. Hours are Tue–Thu 11am–3pm, but hoagies are reportedly selling out by 12:30.

After 14 years serving as a casual hangout, brunch spot, burger destination, and cocktail spot in St. Helena, Goose & Gander is calling it quits. The Chronicle had the news Friday, with the wine country restaurant saying it will close on December 20. "Since 2012, we have been honored to be known as the local favorite, the hidden gem basement bar and the go-to spot for the best burger and cocktail in town," the owners write. They did not give a reason for the closure.

For those who are fans of the Phoenix Hotel and the multiple iterations of bar and patio, Tablehopper has a great and nostalgic walk down her memory lane there, including photos from decades past, as we prepare for the hotel and its bar to close for good January 1.

And while it's been weeks since we've had a full restaurant review from the Chronicle, the team did offer up this roundup of the best chilaquiles to be found in San Francisco.