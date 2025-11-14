Local:

In its 40th annual “Trouble in Toyland” report, consumer advocacy group PIRG Education Fund investigated four new toys on the market that are run by AI chat bots. Although the toy featuring Grok’s Curio avoided discussing unsafe topics with kids, the teddy bear run by OpenAI’s GPT-4o informed researchers how to locate potentially dangerous objects, including “knives, pills, matches and plastic bags.” [KRON4]

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been quoting scriptures with great frequency over the past few months. Presumably it's a strategic effort to appeal to potential voters in swing states as he considers running for president in 2028. [Chronicle]

The San Francisco school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday about offering Superintendent Maria Su a two-year contract, despite vocal criticism from the teacher's union, which wants someone with more education experience. [Chronicle]

Local Vietnamese fave, Turtle Tower, has tentative plans to open a second San Francisco location in February at 3145 Fillmore Street in San Francisco’s Marina District. [SF Standard]

National:

The United States Army is conducting an investigation of one of its gynecologists, Dr. Blaine McGraw, who’s accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of patients. Investigators set up a hotline and have so far received about 85 complaints from the 1,400 patients they contacted — at least 30 of whom were filmed or photographed without their knowledge, with calls still coming in. [NBC News]

The bird flu may be back, as someone in Washington state tested positive in a preliminary test. If it ends up being officially confirmed, this would be the first human case in nine months, but officials say the risk to the public is low since there has still never been any documented human-to-human transmission. [ABC News]

In response to pushback over the skyrocketing cost of living in the US, the Trump administration reversed tariffs on several food products, including coffee, bananas, mangoes, and avocados — effective immediately, while also announcing a reduction in import taxes on coffee and bananas. [BBC]

Video of the Day:

Earlier this month, the Warriors’ Steph Curry was featured “shooting the moon” on this creative billboard in Los Angeles in promotion of his new book, Shot Ready.

As part of the book’s campaign, photographer Noah Graham told fans to head to the billboard’s location on West Pico Boulevard on November 4 at 4:45 pm to watch the supermoon shoot from Curry’s outstretched hands, which extended beyond the edge of the billboard.

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist