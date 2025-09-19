One-time Gavin Newsom wife turned TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle lost her engagement to Donald Trump, Jr when Don Jr found someone younger and blonder, but she’s being rewarded for her silence by being named US Ambassador to Greece.

On Thursday in the United States Senate, the Trump administration successfully rammed through an astonishing 48 nominations to various sub-Cabinet and ambassador positions, according to NBC News. They did so using a so-called “nuclear option,” bundling dozens of individual nominations together as a means of being able to pass the nominees with a simple majority rather than a 60-vote threshold.

It’s the kind of parliamentary skullduggery that Mitch McConnell mastered for years. But what may be more interesting here, to San Franciscans at least, is that the Bay Area News Group reports that one of those nominees was Gavin Newsom’s estranged ex-wife Kim Guilfoyle, the one-time First Lady of San Francisco turned Fox News heel, who is now the incoming US Ambassador to Greece after Thursday’ vote.

I am profoundly grateful to President Trump and the U.S. Senate for their trust and confidence in me. It is the honor of my life to serve as the first female Ambassador of the United States to Greece. https://t.co/2iJtWmI3uC — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) September 18, 2025

We should point out that Kimberly Guilfoyle was once a qualified and skilled assistant SF district attorney, and made her name prosecuting an infamous dog-mauling case that dominated local headlines in 2001-02. She would marry then-Supervoror Gavin Newsom over the course of that trial and did the famed “spooning on the floor of a mansion” photo shoot, though the two divorced in 2006, and the new local blog called SFist would become rather obsessed with her post-Gavin dating life.

Guilfoyle went on to become a Court TV personality, and then a right-wing Fox News personality (until there were some sexual misconduct allegations). She was even rumored to be in line to get Sean Spicer’s press secretary job in the first Trump administration when he flamed out. She went on to become Donald Trump Jr’s main squeeze, and then fiance.

She also briefly worked for Newsmax, prompting the comment from Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch where he got her name wrong, “Newsmax not good people! Being advised by Don jr’s girlfriend Kimberley Strassel who I insisted we fire for inappropriate behavior.”

Donald Trump, Jr, however, dumped Guilfoyle for a blonde nearly 20 years younger than Guilfoyle before the 2024 election. The Bay Area News Group reported the new girlfriend Bettina Anderson “was said to look more the part of a Trump family wife.” (Ouch!) For what it’s worth, People magazine reported that the ambassadorship nomination was to get Guilfoyle “out of the area,” and that “They are trying to send Kim abroad.”

Either way, Guilfoyle now has a cushy, high-paying government job with little responsibility. We’ll see how the Greeks take to her, though. As the Daily Beast points out, she once said of the Greeks on Fox News’ The Five that “You guys are retiring too early. And that’s part of the problem. You have, like, politicians making out-of-control promises, buying votes with entitlements that they can’t support,” and, “It doesn’t matter if you made great yogurt. I don’t care.”

Image: Kimberly Guilfoyle attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France.