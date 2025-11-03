There sure were a lot of 49ers fans in the stands 3,000 miles away in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, and they were rewarded with the sight of a dominant Niners win, despite quarterback Mac Jones getting a gusher of a nosebleed.

It was only Sunday, November 2, just midseason in the NFL, and the very morning when we’d set the clocks back to Standard Time, when your San Francisco 49ers had already matched the six wins they had all of last season with Sunday’s 34-24 win over the New York Giants. Admittedly, the Giants are terrible, coming in with the worst rushing defense in the league. But the 49ers were able to do what you expect them to do, with Christian McCaffrey running for 106 yards (plus getting another 67 yards receiving), and resurgent journeyman backup quarterback Mac Jones putting up a sterling quarterback rating of 135.2.

Mac Jones playing with a bloody nose after getting hit in the face. Dude is tough as nails pic.twitter.com/8PpROLeqVP — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) November 2, 2025



Though Mac Jones also put up with a giant nosebleed on national television, courtesy the Giants’ defensive line. He would plug it up and still drive the 49ers to a field goal moments later just before halftime.



The 49ers and Giants traded TDs on their first two drives, and for the extremely large number of 49ers fans in a attendance, the first quarter seemed like this game might be a dogfight. But the Niners broke away and never looked back, once Jones threw this early second quarter touchdown pass to the orange-haired Jauan Jennings (who is playing with five broken ribs!).

Mac Jones was 14 of 14 in the first half for 143 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 148.8, as the 49ers take a 17-7 lead into halftime. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 2, 2025



Mac Jones threw a perfect 14-14 in the first half, in what might have been his last game in relief of the injured Brock Purdy. Jones went 5-2 over those seven games, so that is some commendable backup quarterbacking.

That's 11 sacks on the year now for Brian Burns -- he leads the NFL and is making a strong case for DPOTY.



Abdul Carter with the recovery 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ii4ofKdWHw — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) November 2, 2025



Though Jones got lucky that this apparent interception right before halftime was actually ruled a fumble, preserving his perfect first-half passing numbers. None of this would matter, as the Giants’ kicker Graham Gano would miss the field goal attempt, because that is just the kind of season that the New York Football Giants are having.

Brian Robinson Jr. trucks his way to a 49ers TD



SFvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/bNbN6b4lHR — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025



Most of the second half of this game felt like blowout/garbage time, though a nice revelation came in the performance of 49ers backup running back Brian Robinson Jr. That is a darned good touchdown run above by Robinson, and he’s also a kick returner who contributed this very nice runback.

Shoutout to #49ers RB Brian Robinson Jr., not only did he come alive in the run game, but he had this impressive kickoff return.



Robinson has waited for his opportunity and made the most of it Sunday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gEi6234cI0 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 3, 2025



That return would set up another touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey, as it became clear that the Giants were playing out the string until they inevitably fire head coach Brian Daboll.

27 points a season-high for 49ers. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 2, 2025



The above tweet was posted before the final score 34-24 was registered. But either way, yes, Sunday's 34 points constituted the highest point total the 49ers have scored all season. On the downer side, though, their No 11 overall pick defensive end Mykel Williams was apparently lost for the year with what seems an ACL injury, further depleting the defensive line. So the Niners might do something about that before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Great game and all, but the Seahawks and Rams both won on Sunday too. That leaves the 49ers still in the thick of the playoff race, but a half-game behind both Seattle and LA in the current NFC West standings.

That state of affairs won’t last. Because speaking of those LA Rams, the 49ers play them this Sunday at home in a 1:25 pm game (and it’s thankfully back to afternoon games instead of 10 am PT games for the next couple weeks).

