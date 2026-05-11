The Golden State Valkyries had a great opening weekend for the 2026 season, beating the Seattle Storm in their first regular season game, and beating the Phoenix Mercury in the home opener Sunday.

Hopes are high for this Valkyries season after a strong showing their opening weekend, first beating the Seattle Storm in a road win Friday night 91-80, surging in the second quarter, and then dominating the Mercury from the second quarter on at their home opener Sunday night.

And in both games, second-year forward Janelle Salaün outscored all her teammates, tying her career high of five three-pointers in Friday's game, and scoring another four on Sunday. She scored a total of 41 points for the opening weekend, with 20 on Friday and 21 at the home opener.

"It's good to see that her confidence is super high," said coach Natalie Nakase after Friday's game. "That's normal Ja. She told me she wanted to challenge more defensively, and so I could put her in any coverage. So it's really good to see her evolve and take the onus of it; and she's really loud out there on the floor."

Janelle Salaun #13 of the Golden State Valkyries reacts after making a basket against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half at Chase Center on May 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After Sunday's game, Salaün told reporters, "I'm just trying to bring energy whenever I'm coming on the court and you know. Also, my teammates are doing a great job finding me."

Team star Kayla Thornton, or KT, also had a solid opening weekend, scoring 19 points at Sunday's home opener, as did Alyssa Thomas. And newly signed Valkyries forward Gabby Williams also added 19 points to the board at her home debut at the Chase Center.

As Thornton said of her new teammate postgame, listing her strengths per Bay Area News Group, "Her size. Her length. She’s always disruptive. Her steals. Her offensive boards. Her defensive boards. All of that."

Williams's 19 points were won on 53.8% shooting, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals, as the news group notes, "A stat line that captured her knack for being everywhere at once."





Balhalla, as the Chase Center has come to be known to Valkyries fans, was sold out for the home opener, following their sellout inaugural season in which the arena was sold out for all 22 regular-season games. And fans were clearly thrilled to see the Valkyries go 2-0 in their opening weekend, even beating the Mercury after losing all four of the games they played against them last season.

Next up the Valkyries will be hosting the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.

Top image: Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images