It definitely stings having solid veterans like left tackle Colton McKivitz and fullback Kyle Juszczyk unavailable, on top of losing three starting offensive linemen for the season's final two games after last week's loss to the Dolphins.

Still, there was reason to feel slightly optimistic going into this week's game against the top-seeded Detroit Lions.

Most notably, future Hall of Fame edge rusher Nick Bosa and former All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga both made a full return from injury for this game. Outside of that, promising rookie running back Isaac Guerendo and defensive end Leonard Floyd were also slated to return.

For most of the game, those hopes were well-founded. The 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, were tied or in the lead up until the closing seconds of the third-quarter. Game-changing penalties and generally poor execution, two other problems plaguing the 49ers this season, found themselves conspicuously absent, bar one overthrown Purdy pass that led to an interception in the third-quarter.

Even though the team continued to be completely unable to run the football, Purdy was still playing better than he had in weeks, and the defense was holding up to quite a reasonable degree.

Going into the fourth-quarter trailing only by three points, one would think that they'd surely find a way to retake the momentum and win. The Shanahan-era 49ers have done this many times before, including last year's NFC Championship against this very same Lions team.

Given everything this team has accomplished over the years, it seems reasonable to not believe that they would actually choke against a conference rival in front of their fans for the third time this season. Right?

Apparently not.

Jake Moody, the kicker for the 49ers who has struggled all season to hit field goals, missed his second field goal of the night to begin the fourth-quarter. This mistake led swiftly to a successful field goal from the Lions that increased their lead to six.

With time winding down on the clock, the 49ers desperately needed to score a touchdown to prevent the game from getting out of hand. Six plays later, at midfield, Purdy looked to be leading a promising drive that would put his team right back in control of the game.

Then, Lions safety Kerby Joseph successfully read Purdy's eyes and jumped a crossing route, leading to another interception. On the ensuing drive, the 49ers defense, at the worst possible moment, decided to fall back into their previous ways and give up an easy touchdown to the Lions.

Despite these setbacks, the game was not yet over. The 49ers managed a quick touchdown with less than a minute remaining, despite Purdy leaving the field due to an elbow injury. Moody just needed to pull off a successful onside kick right after to give the 49ers a chance at a game-winning drive.

Unfortunately, the Lions ended up recovering the kick, effectively sealing the game away.

After the game, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, who has staunchly defended Moody throughout the season, said at the postgame presser that the team is "already evaluating [the kicker position]."

Shanahan also said that Purdy's injury does not appear to be serious, but that he will probably miss next week's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Moody, for his part, seems to be taking everything in stride.

"It’s next kick mentality regardless of what happened prior,” Moody stated to the media. “Make it, miss it, game-winner, game-losing kick, you got to move on to the next kick because that’s the only one that matters.”

Interestingly enough, the strangest twist of the week didn't involve anybody I've already mentioned in this story, but Lions kicker Jake Bates.

Bates, after a successful fourth-quarter field goal, was seen stretching in a manner that made him look like he was dry humping the football field on a nationally televised broadcast.

The video clip, which was shown multiple times by ESPN's live broadcast, has since gone viral on social media.

"Jake Bates and the turf both need a cigarette after this," wrote one Lions fan on X.

All previous 49ers coverage on SFist.

Top image: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL Football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)