Local:
- Chipmaker Nvidia is investing $100 billion in OpenAI, in the latest high-dollar investment announcement involving one of OpenAI's own vendors. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Monday that it was helping to fund the construction of the largest data center ever built for OpenAI, which will require four to five million of Nvidia's processing chips. [New York Times]
- Meanwhile, OpenAI competitor Anthropic, which raised $13 billion this month alone, has reportedly signed a lease for more SoMa office space at 505 Howard Street, across the street from its current offices at 500 Howard. [Chronicle]
- A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Tuesday, with high levels of smog possible around the Bay. [NBC Bay Area]
- And a big uh-oh for Niners Nation: All-pro pass rusher Nick Bosa is now out for the rest of the season with a knee injury after Sunday's win against the Arizona Cardinals. [Chronicle]
National:
- The Department of Homeland Security is setting up a standoff with Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California, with an announcement Monday that ICE agents will refuse to comply with with the state's new ban on federal agents wearing masks while conducting operations. Says DHS in a statement: "When our heroic law enforcement officers conduct operations, they clearly identify themselves as law enforcement while wearing masks to protect themselves from being targeted by highly sophisticated gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13, criminal rings, murderers, and rapists." [KRON4]
- Following a national outcry, and one from within Hollywood as well, ABC announced Monday that Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show would be returning to the airwaves Tuesday. The network said in a statement, that its decision to suspend the show after comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk was "because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive." [ABC 7]
- A man who allegedly shined a laser at Marine One while it took off from the White House lawn on Saturday has been arrested. [New York Times]
Video:
- If you're not a connoisseur of 1970s adult film shot in the Bay Area, you may not be aware of the 1978 porn comedy Hot & Saucy Pizza Girls, starring Desiree Cousteau and John C. Holmes, which was shot in and around Oakland's Montclair neighborhood. Bay Area Nostalgia has a quaintly edited B-roll reel from the opening credits of the film, which gives us a glimpse of Montclair as it looked in the late 70s. We can't confirm if there really was a pizza parlor at the time called Country Girl Pizza, but it appears they did film in an actual pizza joint in Oakland or Berkeley.
Top image: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)