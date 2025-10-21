The NBA’s Sacramento Kings have “GOT-PAIN” on their jerseys this year, as Anh Phoong’s law firm has secured a space that her law firm’s logo will appear as the ad on the Kings’ jerseys all season long.

The NBA season is starting tonight, and with it will come renewed consternation from fans that the players now have ads on their jerseys as the league looks to cravenly extract up as much cash as they possibly can. But you may do a Drake meme “I hate this but now I like this” double-take to learn that one team’s jersey ads will be for the Bay Area’s cult-favorite billboard attorney, Anh Phoong.

The Chronicle reports that Anh Phoong’s Phoong Law Group will have their ads on the Sacramento Kings’ jerseys this year. You can see that ad above, and maybe this will incline you to tune in as the Kings have 18 currently scheduled national TV games this season.

“This partnership goes beyond the game,” Sacramento Kings chief operating officer Matina Kolokotronis said in an official press release. “Together with Phoong Law, we’re investing in female entrepreneurs, uplifting future leaders, and building a lasting platform that empowers our Sacramento community for generations to come.”

The Sacramento Kings and Phoong Law have announced a new jersey patch partnership for the 2025-26 NBA season and a long-term initiative to invest and uplift women in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/H5lPEDKhf9 — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) September 29, 2025

Realize that is a reference to “Purple Promise campaign” that shares some proceeds from the jersey sales with the Sacramento organizations Single Mom Strong, Inc that benefits single mothers and their children, and My Sister’s House, a Sacramento nonprofit that aids women and children affected by domestic violence.

“As a woman, an entrepreneur, and a proud Sacramentan, this moment is deeply personal,” Phoong herself said in the same release. “The Kings have a long history of giving back to our community and through The Purple Promise we’re creating mentorship, opportunity and visibility for women and girls — ensuring they know their voices, dreams, and leadership matter.”

Okay, are NBA uniform ads now so cheap that even Anh Phoong’s regional law firm can afford them? The cost seems to depend on the team, and maybe the Kings’ jersey ads are less than the league average of $10.8 million per year.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist