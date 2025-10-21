Local:

  • The groundbreaking on that former ‘Monster in the Mission’ project that will be 450 units of affordable housing comes at the cost of the 40-year-old Chinese restaurant Mission Hunan near 16th and Mission streets. The building is being demolished, so the restaurant’s last day will be October 31. But the same family owns Andy's Hong Kong Restaurant on Hickey Boulevard in South San Francisco, so fans can still get their fix there. [SFGate]

National:

  • In perhaps the most brazenly corrupt move in the nation’s history, Donald Trump is demanding $230 million from the Justice Department for having prosecuted him for all the crimes he’s committed or been accused of committing. [NY Times]  
  • Demolition is underway at the White House to build that $250 million ballroom that Trump wants, and Reuters has a webcam going of the demolition project. [Reuters]
  • Art thieves managed what’s being described as one of the most expensive art museum heists in history at The Louvre this weekend, and a renowned art thief says the thieves will probably just manage to find a third party to sell the pieces back to The Louvre. [ABC News]

Video:

  • It’s Halloween season again, so time for one of the all-time greatest Halloween videos: the Oregon Zoo’s 2020 classic "River Otters Play With A Pumpkin."

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist