Local:
- The groundbreaking on that former ‘Monster in the Mission’ project that will be 450 units of affordable housing comes at the cost of the 40-year-old Chinese restaurant Mission Hunan near 16th and Mission streets. The building is being demolished, so the restaurant’s last day will be October 31. But the same family owns Andy's Hong Kong Restaurant on Hickey Boulevard in South San Francisco, so fans can still get their fix there. [SFGate]
Tens of thousands of people came out in San Francisco on Saturday for peaceful protests—with no arrests. I want to thank San Franciscans for setting an example for how to make your voices heard peacefully. pic.twitter.com/aLN3BcpjTQ— Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) October 21, 2025
- Perhaps spurred by more Trump threats to send National Guard troops into San Francisco, SF Mayor Daniel Lurie took to social media to hype up that there were “zero arrests” at Saturday’s SF No Kings protests. “Zero arrests. Tens and tens of thousands of people coming out to demonstrate their First Amendment rights,” Lurie says in the Twitter clip above. “They did it peacefully, they did it thoughtfully. I want to thank everybody who came out, and also I want to thank our law enforcement. That’s how we do it, San Francisco.” [Chronicle]
- There are more charges against the alleged mistress of accused killer Howard Wang in that Walnut Creek double homicide, who’d been previously charged with destroying evidence and is now also charged as an accessory. Meanwhile, there is a GoFundMe for the couple’s now-orphaned twin eight-year-old daughters. [KTVU]
National:
- In perhaps the most brazenly corrupt move in the nation’s history, Donald Trump is demanding $230 million from the Justice Department for having prosecuted him for all the crimes he’s committed or been accused of committing. [NY Times]
- Demolition is underway at the White House to build that $250 million ballroom that Trump wants, and Reuters has a webcam going of the demolition project. [Reuters]
- Art thieves managed what’s being described as one of the most expensive art museum heists in history at The Louvre this weekend, and a renowned art thief says the thieves will probably just manage to find a third party to sell the pieces back to The Louvre. [ABC News]
Video:
- It’s Halloween season again, so time for one of the all-time greatest Halloween videos: the Oregon Zoo’s 2020 classic "River Otters Play With A Pumpkin."
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist