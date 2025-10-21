Your Golden State Warriors tip off their 2025-26 NBA season tonight against the Lakers. And this year, they’ll likely have another Curry, as little brother Seth Curry is expected to join Steph Curry on this season’s Warriors roster.

Yes it is already that time, as the Golden State Warriors return to action for the 2025-26 NBA season in a Tuesday night game against the LA Lakers. Tonight’s 7 pm game in LA’s stupid crypto-named arena will be aired live on NBC Bay Area’s KNTV-11, as the NBA returns to the NBC Network this season, and tonight’s Warriors game is the second game of a double-header. (The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder play Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets in the early game at 4 pm PT.)

The Golden State Warriors tip off the 2025-26 season tonight with a prime-time game at the Los Angeles Lakers on NBC, and Dubs fans are invited to a watch party outside Chase Center. https://t.co/82AbjPptEp — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 21, 2025

If you do not have access to NBC Bay Area or Peacock, there will be another one of those free watch parties outside the Chase Center, as NBC Bay Area reports. People can start arriving as early as 5:30 pm.

Maybe the most notable change to this year’s Warriors team is that Steph Curry’s little brother Seth Curry was signed to join the team. Seth Curry is two-and-a-half years younger than Steph, and is an 11-year NBA veteran and journeyman who rarely lasts even a year with the same team. The Warriors actually cut Seth Curry this week, though it was purely a financial salary cap move. The Chronicle explains the Warriors intend to re-sign Seth Curry in a couple weeks when some complicated date structures regarding veteran minimum salaries come to pass.

Otherwise, there were no big free agent or draft additions to this year’s Warriors roster. That is largely because the Jonathan Kuminga contract negotiations paralyzed the team’s cap space that could have been used to pursue other trade targets. The biggest of those trade targets was Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but maybe that would not have happened anyway, as Giannis seems to prefer he be traded to the New York Knicks. That situation is not resolved, and will be one of the league's biggest storylines of the season.

Though the Warriors did add veteran center Al Horford, who is 39. Like many of these Warriors, he is kind of old by NBA standards.

As for new last year’s big trade acquisition Jimmy Butler, he will likely play tonight, despite a lingering ankle injury. The Warriors went a sterling 22-5 with both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler in the lineup last season, so that is a formula that works. And we’re excited to see what last year’s unlikely playoff hero Buddy Hield blossoms into this season.

Can these Warriors win a championship? They are not expected to. The ESPN Bet lines (realize that ESPN is now neck-deep in the gambling racket) have the Warriors as the tenth most likely championship contender, well behind the defending champs Oklahoma City, the Denver Nuggets, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Heck, even the Orlando Magic currently have better odds than the Warriors.

But it’s a new season and you never know what can happen! There could be a huge blockbuster trade that no one sees coming. On the other hand, there could be injuries to the Warriors’ current “core three” of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler — all of whom are 35 years old or older.

