If you think there’s “something wrong” with Anh Phoong’s ubiquitous billboards, here’s your chance to design a new billboard for the Phoong Law Corp, and win as much as $500 in prize money.

On a personal level, I must admit that one time back in early 2024, I made a smart remark on Twitter about the appearance of personal injury attorney Anh Phoong on the Phoong Law Corp billboards. And boy did I get smacked back by Anh Phoong herself.

It's just you. 😇 — Phoong Law (@PhoongLawCorp) January 30, 2024



Maybe you will have better luck with your feedback on Anh Phoong’s billboards. The Chronicle reports that there is now a “design your own Anh Phoong billboard” contest to create a new billboard for the Phoong Law Corp. The first prize winner receives $500, second prize is $300, and the third place winner gets $150.

The deadline to submit your entry is Monday, February 10, so you have a little under two weeks. Compliance with State Bar of California advertising rules could affect your odds of winning. The Instagram link below provides some 13 headshots and templates that are recommended for use, but you can take this whatever direction you please.

And if you happen to be a fan of Anh Phoong, we must recommend stand-up comic JR De Guzman’s “Anh Phoong Song,” performed below with Phoong herself in the audience.





Image: Joe Kukura, SFist