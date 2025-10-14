Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook content moderation had “gone too far” earlier this year, and promised less censorship. Until his boss man Trump told him to censor a Facebook page that ICE complained about, and Zuck quickly complied.

It was well before Donald Trump had even been reelected yet when Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to Republicans for adhering to the Biden administration’s request to “censor certain COVID-19 content” because that content was complete bullshit about ivermectin and such. (The Biden administration’s request came at a time when thousands of American were dying every day from COVID). Once Trump was back in office, Zuckerberg declared that Facebook censorship had “gone too far,” and that Facebook/Meta would stop censoring controversial posts and start “protecting free expression.”

So if the Facebook posts happen to bother Trump, will they still be uncensored, and will their “free expression” be protected? If you understand what a Trump suck-up Zuckerberg is these days, you can probably take a wild guess.

Today following outreach from @thejusticedept, Facebook removed a large group page that was being used to dox and target @ICEgov agents in Chicago.



The wave of violence against ICE has been driven by online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 14, 2025

NBC News reports that Facebook removed a page that was critical of ICE, and did so specifically at the request of Trump’s Department of Justice. As seen in the tweet above, Attorney General Pam Bondi crowed that “Facebook removed a large group page that was being used to dox and target @ICEgov agents in Chicago,” and that “The Department of Justice will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement.”

Bondi gives no information whatsoever on how ICE agents were supposedly being doxxed or targeted. And she likely just pulled this claim out of her ass.

But it’s yet another example of a well-established pattern where the Trump administration can simply bully spineless tech CEOs into doing whatever Trump demands. You’ll recall that one developer made an iOS app to track where ICE agents are this summer. The Trump administration demanded that Apple pull the app from the App Store, and Apple of course caved.

The app’s developer Joshua Aaron told NBC News that the app just pointed out the presence of law enforcement agents, which the traffic app Waze does every day. “This is about our fundamental constitutional rights in this country being stripped away by this administration, and the powers that be who are capitulating to their requests,” he said to NBC News.

This is nothing new for the Trump-simping Mark Zuckerberg and his platforms at Meta. As Reuters points out, “the company contributed $1 million to the president's inaugural fund and scrapped its diversity and fact-checking programs” at Trump’s request, and “Meta also agreed to pay Trump $25 million to settle a lawsuit over the suspension of his accounts after the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack.”

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen during a dinner at the State Dining Room of the White House on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted tech and business leaders for dinner after they joined the first lady’s meeting of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Task Force at the White House this afternoon. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)