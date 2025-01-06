Facebook and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg continues his mixed martial arts fascination, and his increasing kowtowing to Donald Trump, with the curious addition of UFC president Dana White to Meta’s expanding board of directors.

We knew that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had been continuing his mid-life crisis phase (albeit without the divorce part of it, at least not yet) with his recent fascination with mixed martial arts fighting. And we knew that Zuck was increasing his dabbling in Trumperism, particularly since Trump was reelected. Now these two factors are phasing in together, as TechCrunch reports that Facebook parent company Meta has added UFC president and CEO Dana White to its board of directors.

“I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future,” White said in a press release. “I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level.”

Dana White is an avowed Trumper, spoke at the Republican Convention this past summer, and joined Trump onstage at Mar-a-Lago on Election Night this year. White also has some ugly domestic violence history, which seems to be a real asset in Donald Trump’s America. But what on earth does this man know about tech companies?

There’s some speculation that this might involve plans to stream UFC fights on Facebook. But it’s probably more of a defensive move on Meta’s part to avoid any antitrust legislation from the Trump administration, as the transactional Trump is unlikely to prosecute companies that have his personal friends on the board.

And the move might provide further insulation from now-top Trump administration official Elon Musk, as Musk and Zuckerberg have significant personal and professional animosities with one another. Having White on Meta’s board could certainly blunt some of the personal retribution Musk may take over the Twitter copycat Threads, and other future AI battles ahead of the two Silicon Valley foes.

Meta also named Exor CEO John Elkann and tech investor Charlie Songhurst to the board. There are now 13 members of Meta’s board of directors, with more household names including Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Marc Andreessen and DoorDash CEO Tony Xu.

Image: WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White speaks during an election night event for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)