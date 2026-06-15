Next on the list of political enemies whom President Donald Trump has pettily sought to intimidate or punish using the Department of Justice is Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Governor Gavin Newsom posted a video message Monday morning announcing that federal agents have been questioning friends and former employees of him and his wife, "not because they found a crime, because they're simply trying to find one," Newsom says.

The New York Times confirmed via an anonymous source familiar with the investigations that "multiple federal investigations [are] underway related to the governor, including one looking at his wife’s finances." Reportedly, both former employees of Newsom, as well as employees and people affiliated with Siebel Newsom's nonprofit groups, have received calls in recent days from federal agents.

And the investigations have apparently been initiated by the US Attorney's Office in Northern California, not in Washington — though it's clearly at the behest of Trump.

"Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets,” Newsom says in the video. "He’s coming after me because I am considering running for president... To get me, he’s coming after my wife."



The Times notes that the investigations also seem linked to the federal case against Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, who pleaded guilty last month in a corruption case tied primarily to her work for former California Attorney General and now candidate for governor Xavier Becerra — and to funds embezzled from Becerra's campaign accounts.

Trump's weaponization of the DOJ to come after Newsom is part of the larger pattern of Trump's ongoing vendetta against his enemies, and his obsession with revenge.

"His personal attorney is now in charge of the Department of Justice, which has repeatedly gone after his political enemies," Newsom says of Trump. "Anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list, and today I proudly join that list."

"You can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me,” Newsom says. "Put my name on every and any enemies list you have, but leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta."

Stay tuned for more, and for Kamala to probably get investigated next!

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