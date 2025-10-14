Local:
- Barely a week after confessing she had embezzled money from Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace has resigned, and encouraged her Mayor pro tem to also resign over his bar fight allegations. So Mayor Wallace is out, and South Lake Tahoe City Council will have to discuss picking a new mayor “and other issues” at their October 21 meeting. [KOVR]
- After Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff puzzlingly went full Trump suck-up right before Dreamforce, and then tried to walk his remarks back, the conference just brought in a surprise “very special guest,” Trump fundraiser and crypto czar David Sacks. Sacks, who infamously hosted a Trump fundraiser in SF, was not an announced speaker (wonder why!), and the Examiner merely says that Benioff “sat down for a fireside chat with Trump donor and advisor David Sacks." We’ll see if more information leaks out. [Examiner]
- Confirming a rumor that the SF Business Times had four months ago, Danish luxury electronics retailer Bang & Olufsen is moving into the former Britex Fabrics space at 146 Geary Street in Union Square. The Chronicle says the new electronics shop is "expected to open in November," and will occupy both levels of the 5,100-square-foot space. [Chronicle]
National:
- A trove of messages from the leadership of the Young Republicans has leaked, in which senior leaders referred to Black people as monkeys and “the watermelon people,” openly supported slavery, joked about putting people in gas chambers, and fantasized aloud about raping their female political enemies. [Politico]
- The Trump administration once again bombed a boat off Venezuela, killing six people, and claimed the vessel was a drug trafficking boat while offering no evidence of this. [CBS News]
- Another university that actually fought back against Trump has won, as Harvard just had pretty much all of the funding that Trump yanked from the school restored. [Harvard Crimson]
Video:
- Grammy-winning late 90s and early 2000s R&B vocalist D’Angelo has died from pancreatic cancer at age 51, his family announced Tuesday morning. Readers under 25 or 30 years old may not realize the furor (and intense interest) caused by his 2000 hit video “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” which was released years before Youtube arrived. And it's graphic nature — it was quite controversial at the time — left all of us wide-eyed and wondering Can he really do that in a music video???
Image: zspann via Instagram