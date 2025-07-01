A new iPhone app purports to be “Waze but for ICE sightings” and lets users share the location of ICE operations they see, but now the Trump administration is throwing massive tantrums and claiming they’ll sue CNN for reporting that the app exists.

CNN has a report today on a new app called ICEBlock, an app developed by just one guy, that allows users to post the location of when and where they see Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in their area. The app has apparently already grown to a community of 20,000 users, and it's particularly popular in Los Angeles where the majority of ICE raids are currently happening.

“When I saw what was happening in this country, I wanted to do something to fight back,” the app’s one-man design team Joshua Aaron told CNN, saying that the ICE raids harken back to what happened in Nazi Germany. “We’re literally watching history repeat itself.”

So how is the Trump administration reacting to this app, and the fact that CNN reported on its existence?

The men and women of @ICEgov put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens.



The baseless attacks and demonization of our law enforcement from FAKE NEWS CNN is contributing to our brave ICE… https://t.co/2k6SO6SAau — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 1, 2025



“We're working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them for that because what they're doing is actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement activities operations,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fumed at a Tuesday morning press conference, singling out CNN for their report. “We're going to actually go after them and prosecute them.”



In light of that threat, allow us to report more about the ICEBlock app for iOS, which promotes itself as “Waze but for ICE sightings.” It is only available for iPhones, as the designer Aaron felt that Android’s data collection would make the app too risky for users.

Users can post a pin location of where they see ICE agents, plus details about how the agents may be dressed or what kind of vehicle they’re in. Other users within a five-mile radius will then receive a push notification letting them know where the ICE agents are.

The app goes to great lengths to collect no user data whatsoever, and is completely anonymous, so nothing can ever be tracked back to the users. So ICEBlock is pretty safe for its users, but it has ICE officials incandescent with rage.

“My officers and agents are already facing a 500% increase in assaults,” ICE acting director Todd Lyons said in a statement picked up by KRON4. "Going on live television to announce an app that lets anyone zero in on their locations is like inviting violence against them with a national megaphone.”

We are not the only ones to note that there is zero evidence of this so-called “500% increase in assaults” of ICE agents, and how if so many people are assaulting ICE agents, curiously no one is being prosecuted for this.

In other words, ICE is so angry about this app that they are giving it a ton of free publicity, and making it far more of a news story than it otherwise would have been. And KRON4 notes that as of this morning, ICEBlock had skyrocketed to being the No. 1 social networking app in the Apple App Store.

Related: Scott Weiner's Latest Bill Would Ban ICE Agents From Wearing Face Coverings in California [SFist]

Image: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Federal agents wait in the hallways outside of immigration court to detain immigrants for deportation, June 18, 2025, at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City. The Trump administration has demanded a daily quota of 3,000 immigrants across the country arrested each day for deportation. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)