The suspect in a series of seemingly random freeway shootings on Highway 24 in Oakland, in which luckily, no one was hurt, has now been charged, and he reportedly has a prior vandalism conviction.

57-year-old Carlos Ray Thomas of Oakland was arrested Thursday after crashing his vehicle into the center divide on southbound 680 in Walnut Creek, and after he allegedly tried to flee that crash scene on foot.

That was about 20 minutes after two people reported being shot at by a man they didn't know in a dark-colored SUV in the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 west of Tunnel Road. Those shootings occurred around 3:45 pm Thursday.

As Bay Area News Group reports, the first victim to call police was a woman who pulled over on Highway 24. She told CHP officers that she was driving when she heard three to four shots, one of which shattered the rear window of her car — and she saw a suspect seemingly shooting a handgun at random out of the driver's side window of his car.

A second victim, a male driver, called CHP from his home a few minutes later, saying his car had also been hit in the same vicinity of Highway 24.

Neither victim was injured. (Bay Area News Group's report erroneously states that the shootings occurred on October 10, but they were on Thursday, October 9.)

A gun was recovered from Thomas's car upon his arrest, around 4:08 pm.

Thomas was charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He reportedly has a prior felony vandalism conviction from 2004. He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail ahead of an arraignment on Friday.

Per Bay Area News Group, bail was denied because of the threat to public safety and "unexplained shootings at strangers on freeway."

