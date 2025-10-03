The new Meta Ray-Ban video-recording glasses are being used exactly as you would expect, as some lonely perv is harassing and recording women on the USF campus, and posting his videos of this to social media without the women's consent.

After Facebook/Meta blew a staggering $70 billion developing VR goggles that very few people ever wanted, the company may actually have a modest hit consumer product with their newer Ray-Ban Meta “smartglasses.” These glasses can record video and audio on command, and they largely resemble a normal pair of Ray-Bans, so people in the general public are unlikely to know that they are being recorded or surveilled. This calls to mind the infamous Google Glass controversies of 2013-14, where the gadget enthusiasts who earned the nickname "Glassholes" were rather notoriously recording people without their consent at bars and even recording videos of women breastfeeding.

And sure enough, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses are stirring up very similar hornet’s nests now that these $300-$500 face computers are discrete enough that people can’t tell when someone's actually recording them. KRON4 reports that the University of San Francisco Office of Public Safety had to send students a campuswide alert this week over some creeper who’s been recording young women without their consent, and then posting the videos publicly to social media.

“Multiple community members have reported contact from an individual, described as male and wearing Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses, who has approached women with unwanted comments and inappropriate dating questions,” the USF Office of Public said in an announcement. “Safety Reports indicate that this individual may be attempting to post these interactions online under the account name ‘pickuplines.pov’ on TikTok, Instagram, and possibly other social media platforms."

We looked this clown up, and you can pretty easily Google the name and find his pickuplines.pov Instagram account. We were not able to find a TikTok associated with that username, because TikTok has some garbage search functionality. But we did find absolutely hundreds of "pickup lines" videos on TikTok, showing that there are armies of perpetually single men out there harassing women and posting these videos to social media. It ain’t just one guy.

But in terms of this pickuplines.pov Instagram character (“pov” being a popular abbreviation for “point of view”), he has about 30 posts and 1,200 followers. His modus operandi is to approach women unsolicited, with lines like “I love MILFs” or “Can I grab your phone number? I think you’re hella fine.” He appears to get nowhere with any of these disinterested love interests.

His unwanted advances often draw responses like “I don’t want to talk,” or “I have a boyfriend.” (When she says she has a boyfriend, he will often respond “Do you want two?”) And his subjects do not seem to realize they are being recorded, let alone being blasted across his social media channels.

And of course, this fool keeps himself totally anonymous while churning out public-facing videos of women who did not consent to being recorded.

Students (or anybody) who encounters this person are asked to report it to the USF Public Safety Dispatch at 415-422-2911.

Obviously, the better response would be for Instagram and TikTok to take these videos down! But we are in the Golden Age of "Debate Me” incels of the Barstool Sports/Steven Crowder variety, so any legitimate backlash may not make these platforms budge. Mark Zuckerberg has gone full Trump lickspittle, and his Meta owns Instagram. So unless there is some larger scandal (or young women's lives ruined) by these Ray-Ban Meta creeper videos, social media platforms are probably not going to take them down, and Meta will keep the pervert-enabling features of their glasses intact.

In fact, they may even encourage this shit, because feckless tech executives don’t carry about anything other than engagement numbers.

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Guests wear Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses during the Second Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend TGAIFriday Lunch hosted by The Washington AI Network at The House at 1229 on April 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Washington AI Network