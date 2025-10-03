Palmer's Tavern reopens after two years closed in Pacific Heights, Arsicault preps a fourth location downtown, and Memphis Minnie's may be permanently closed in the Lower Haight, all in This Week in Food.

Palmer's Tavern (2298 Fillmore at Clay), which has been closed due to a disastrous water leak since September 2023, is back open in Pacific Heights. As Tablehopper reports, in addition to subtle remodeling work and some upgraded bathrooms, the restaurant has a new tavern menu from chef Matt “Russell” Woods, who previously worked in the kitchens of Scopo Divino, Schmidt's, and Gather in Berkeley. Expect crowd-pleasers like spinach-artichoke dip, lobster arancini, steak au poivre, and cassoulet, as well as pastas and a burger with aged cheddar. Also, brunch is launching in a few weeks with some New Orleans-inflected dishes on offer.

Acclaimed croissant bakery Arsicault is opening a new location, its fourth, at 88 Spear Street. As KRON4 reports, Arsicault is taking over a former Walgreens space, following its opening earlier this year in Mission Rock. There is no announced target date for opening.

Here's some sad news from the Lower Haight: Longtime barbecue spot Memphis Minnie's is either permanently or temporarily closed. Eater reported via a tipster that the 25-year-old Haight Street restaurant had a "permanently closed" sign on its door, but Eater then found a "temporarily closed" sign, so things may be up in the air with the ownership? Stay tuned.

In the Mission, 39-year-old Nicaraguan restaurant Las Tinajas has closed, as the Chronicle reports. The restaurant, which served dishes like beef tongue in tomato sauce, and nacatamales, Nicaragua’s banana-leaf-wrapped tamales filled with annatto-spiced meats, has called it quits, but a new Guatamalan restaurant, Tikal Restaurante y Panaderia, is set to take over the space at 2338 Mission Street.

Over in Berkeley, a new cafe called Evergreen Cafe has moved into the former Bartavelle space at 1621 San Pablo Avenue, as Berkeleyside reports. The menu features toasts, bowls, pastries, sandwiches, and sweets, as well as coffee and tea.

Also, in Oakland's Uptown, Leo's Diner has opened at 400 15th Street, from the owner of next-door spot, The Hatch. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch only, with dishes including chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos, waffles, and burgers and burritos at lunch.