Another piece of public art has come to the Embarcadero this week, with the official unveiling Tuesday of Coralee, a larger-than-life-size mermaid made of metal and other materials, by artist Dana Albany.

Coralee makes her debut today at Pier 1/2, next to the Ferry Building, with KRON4 grabbing a couple snaps. Below you can see the sculpture in another recent installation at Mare Island, and prior to that, at the Chatsworth Estate in England.

Photo via Dana Albany

Photo via Dana Albany

The sculpture is made of mixed recycled metals and glass, and was created in 2022 for an exhibit at the Chatsworth Estate titled Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man at Chatsworth.

The video below documents the sculpture's creation, which was accomplished with the help of schoolchildren from Spire Junior School in Chesterfield.



Coralee arrives on the Embarcadero as part of a "Waterfront Art Walk" that has been organized by the Port of San Francisco in conjunction with Building 180, the woman-led art agency that also brought the monumental R-Evolution nude female statue by artist Marco Cochrane to the Embarcadero earlier this year. In total, the art walk will feature a dozen sculptures installed between Heron's Head Park — near India Basin and Pier 96 — and Fisherman's Wharf.

"To see large-scale art brings out the artist in each of us," said Shannon Riley, founder of Building 180, speaking to the Chronicle in July. “We’re trying to inspire communities and inspire individuals to be creative.”

All of the pieces are a minimum of 10 feet tall, and some of them have previously been seen at Burning Man.

As KRON4 reports, an unveiling event was scheduled for Tuesday (today) at 1 pm, and artist Dana Albany will be on hand for the event.

